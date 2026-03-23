Red Sox’s Payton Tolle Open to Role Change for Opening Day Spot

Will either of the Boston Red Sox's top two pitching prospects end up cracking the Opening Day roster?

Payton Tolle is the Red Sox's No. 1 overall prospect with Connelly Early not far behind at No. 3. Both of these guys have a bit of big league experience already, including a playoff spot for Early. Tolle made a playoff appearance as well in 2025, but out of the bullpen. Both of these two flamethrowers have been in the mix for a rotation spot all throughout Spring Training with Johan Oviedo.

It's important to note that Oviedo should be considered the favorite for the final spot in the rotation along with Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez. While this is the case, the Red Sox have let the question linger. We're three days away from Opening Day and both Early and Tolle are still with the big league club. Oviedo has made four appearances and has a 1.59 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. Early has made five appearances and has a 1.59 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. Tolle has made four appearances and has a 2.53 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. All three have been great for Boston and are worthy of spots.

The Red Sox have a decision to make

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

But there are only so many to go around. One thing that is important is the fact that Tolle has made it known he's alright as a starter or as a long reliever if he were to make the club out of camp for Boston, as shared by Alex Speier and Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe.

"Tolle threw 55 pitches and struck out six of 11 batters he faced. Uberstine threw 53 pitches to 15 hitters and struck out four," Speier and Abraham wrote. "Tolle said he is prepared to pitch as a starter or long reliever if he makes the Opening Day roster. 'I’m fine either way,' he said. 'The best ability is availability. I’m stretched out.'"

For Tolle, he's the club's top-ranked prospect for the rotation for a reason. He has the upside to be a top-of-the-rotation starter and is just 23 years old. The fact that he's willing to transition to to the bullpen is great for Boston because clearly he's willing to do whatever it takes to help Boston win games. But arguably, it'd be for the best if he continued to develop as a starter and didn't disrupt that rhythm yet.

Plus, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo threw some cold water on the idea of Early or Tolle heading to the bullpen to begin the year.

"Boston’s decision-makers have been steadfast in saying they won’t want to shorten up Tolle or Early as relievers in the first few weeks of the season," Cotillo wrote. "That remains the case, and service time considerations remain at play. All things considered, it seems more likely that the Red Sox rely on multi-inning relief weapons like Jovani Morán, Zack Kelly and potentially, Kyle Keller, to provide length out of the bullpen at the start."

While this is the case, Tolle and Early have done enough to at least keep the conversation moving. There isn't much time left to make a decision. Opening Day is coming on March 26. Will Tolle or Early still be with the club? The young duo has at least made it a conversation.