Why Red Sox's Craig Breslow Is On 'Hot Seat' At Trade Deadline, Per Insider
The term "hot seat" can feasibly apply to all executives in Major League Baseball, though some are under more pressure than others.
It's always extremely applicable for the Boston Red Sox, where chief baseball officers seem to come and go every five years or so these days. Craig Breslow, who took over the job in the winter of 2023, has had a topsy-turvy year so far, but a good one on the whole.
However, with the trade deadline looming, Breslow has some expectations to fulfill, says one Boston insider.
On Sunday, Sean McAdam of MassLive described why he believed Breslow was on the "hot seat," though not necessarily in danger of imminent firing, heading into the Jul. 31 deadline.
"For the next dozen days, Breslow will be on the clock. It’s hyperbolic to suggest that his job security depends on what he’s able to accomplish; he clearly has the organization — both the parent club and the minor league system — heading in the right direction," McAdam wrote.
"But there are obvious needs — at first base, in the rotation, and in the bullpen — for these Red Sox to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2021. If Breslow makes the right moves to get them there, those actions, in concert with the moves he made last offseason — will serve as further confirmation that the organization made the right move when it entrusted him with the job some 20 months ago."
Breslow has to prove that he can make more impactful moves than he showed during his first deadline. The acquisitions of Danny Jansen, Lucas Sims, and Luis García amounted to less than nothing, helping torpedo the season after a fun first half.
The 53-47 Red Sox had a great stretch going into the All-Star break, but they've looked extremely sluggish in the first two games coming out of the break in losses to the Chicago Cubs. They've only scored one run in 18 innings, while giving up six home runs.
This is a team that's collapsed after the break each of the last two years, and it's because the obvious roster deficiencies got exposed. Breslow has to act decisively to make sure the same doesn't happen again.