Will Red Sox DFA Trevor Story? MLB Insider Predicts Boston's Decision
The Boston Red Sox thought they knew what they were getting from Trevor Story as long as he stayed healthy. It appears they thought wrong.
Story, who played only 163 games in his first three years in Boston, hasn't dealt with any injury concerns so far in 2025. But after a surprising hot start, he's been one of the worst hitters in Major League Baseball for over a month now.
Because Story has been so unproductive, and because he's clogging a position that could be transferred to a couple of different young players on the roster, some have posed the idea that Story could be designated for assignment, which would force Boston to eat roughly $70 million in dead money if it happened sometime before the All-Star break.
However, earlier this week, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shot down that idea during an episode of the "Fair Territory" podcast.
“Here is a guy who is struggling offensively and defensively," Rosenthal said. "A guy who had played only 69 games the previous two years. The Red Sox are not going to give up on him and DFA him immediately."
"Here’s a guy who’s making $22.5 million this year; he’s owed $25 million next year—another $25 million the year after that, and then a $5 million buyout. Teams just don’t cut players unless they have a really good reason when they're making that much money."
Story now owns a .131/.191/.164 slash line in his last 31 games, dating back to Apr. 22. That .355 OPS is the worst of any qualified major league hitter over the same (admittedly arbitrary) time frame.
Though it's hard to see things getting better, Rosenthal is correct that the Red Sox probably have no choice but to keep Story around. However, while DFAing him may be out of the equation, stripping him of playing time certainly is not.
