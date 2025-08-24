Inside The Red Sox

Yankees' Aaron Judge Makes Blunt Admission Amid Red Sox Beatdown

Aug 21, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) watches from the dugout in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In war, one of the best things you can do is frustrate your opponent. And that's precisely what the Boston Red Sox have done to the New York Yankees this year.

After dropping the first game of the season series to the Yankees, the Red Sox have now rattled off eight straight victories. Saturday's game, a 12-1 beatdown at Yankee Stadium to clinch this weekend's four-game set, was the high point of Boston's season and the low point of New York's.

But with over 24 hours to rest between Saturday's and Sunday's games, the most encouraging part for the Red Sox has to be the dejected rhetoric coming out of the opposing clubhouse.

Aaron Judge, Yankees frustrated by Red Sox's dominance

As well as the Red Sox have played against the Yankees this year, New York has also beaten itself. In this series, the Yankees have five errors to only four runs scored. They have one run since the fifth inning on Thursday. And their pitching staff has surrendered 18 walks.

Captain Aaron Judge, who is 2-for-11 as the designated hitter this series, vented his frustrations on Saturday, which can only add to the savage pleasure the Red Sox and their fans are taking from this weekend.

"We're definitely, I can only speak for myself, definitely angry," Judge said (via MLB.com postgame video). "Especially against your rivals, don't like the showing we've had here at home."

And yet, despite all the criticism, the Yankees still have a series finale to play, and it's a big one for both teams. Boston's lead for the first wild card spot will either be 2 1/2 games over the Yankees or just half a game.

“Everybody’s got to play a little bit better, pick it up a notch, go out there and take care of business (Sunday),” Judge said, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “There’s nothing we can do about the past 100-something games we’ve played. We’ve got to focus on what we can do now. That’s all we can do.”

The Red Sox have been the ones handling business. Do the Yankees have it in them to get off the mat?

