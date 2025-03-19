Yankees Star Reveals Thoughts On Red Sox Offseason Pursuit
When free agency opened up this past offseason, the Red Sox said they would be aggressive and they absolutely were. Boston attempted to land Juan Soto, but missed out. It wasn’t from a lack of trying, though.
After the Soto sweepstakes, the Red Sox quickly pursued two-time All-Star Max Fried but missed out as he landed an eight-year, $218 million deal with the New York Yankees.
He opened up about the Red Sox’s pursuit of him on Tuesday, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"They were interested and I met with the coaching staff and front office," Fried said as transcribed by Cotillo. "Really nice, great people and I definitely considered them. I was open to meeting and hearing from any team that was interested. Whoever was interested in me, I was very much willing and open to meeting with everyone and see where it went...
"I’ve known (Lucas Giolito) since I’ve been 16 years old so we talk all the time. He definitely had a hand in it."
The Red Sox may not have gotten Fried, but they arguably did even better for themselves. Boston landed Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler and look like a better team than New York right now on paper.
The Red Sox arguably are the best team in the American League on paper right now and the club is certainly going to get a good look at Fried over the next eight years.
