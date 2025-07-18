Red Sox Fan Favorite May Be Approaching Last Game In Boston Organization
The plight of a rising star prospect in a Major League Baseball farm system is fascinating to dissect.
On one hand, you're playing yourself toward the big leagues, and that's the ultimate goal of any prospect, whether they got a signing bonus of $9 million or $900. But if the big-league club needs help at a position, your name is suddenly on the chopping block.
That could be the case for one Boston Red Sox farmhand with the Jul. 31 trade deadline fast approaching.
On Thursday, Baseball America's Mark Chiarelli named Red Sox Triple-A outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, who BA recently named one of its top 100 overall prospects, as one of the 10 "blocked" prospects around the sport who might be traded by the deadline.
"Even before Boston’s 10-game winning streak, Garcia’s path to a regular role was fraught. Now that the Red Sox are squarely in contention, it’s even tougher to see where he fits. The big league outfield is already packed and even delayed Roman Anthony’s debut, let alone Garcia’s," wrote Chiarelli.
"(Garcia) has earned Top 100 status after reshaping his body, improving his swing decisions, and tapping into newfound bat speed. He’s had a breakout year in the upper minors and brings tantalizing upside.If Boston makes a splash at the deadline—and it should given the newfound payroll flexibility from jettisoning Rafael Devers— “The Password” could be the key to unlocking a major return."
Garcia, 22, was promoted to Triple-A in May, and he owns a .905 OPS, nine home runs, and 26 RBI in 40 games since the promotion. But the dilemma he faces is obvious.
The Red Sox have Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran, and Wilyer Abreu in their existing outfield. All four deserve to be roaming the grass at Fenway Park every night, and one of them already has to sit or serve as designated hitter on a nightly basis.
It's the ultimate compliment to Garcia that he's played his way into the position of being a top trade chip. He was a relatively unheralded signing out of Venezuela, and before his breakout 2024 season, his brother Johanfran, a catcher, was considered a bigger prospect.
But if Garcia's major league debut is in the relatively near future, it may very well have to come for another franchise.