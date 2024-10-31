Red Sox Insider Names Top 25 Prospect As 'Likeliest Candidate' To Be Traded
Elite prospects have been one of the most exciting things the Boston Red Sox have going for them for a few seasons now, and it's nearly time to see them take the field at Fenway Park.
First there was the "big three"--outfielder Roman Anthony, shortstop Marcelo Mayer, and catcher Kyle Teel. Then, in 2024, utility player Kristian Campbell burst onto the scene and created the "big four," giving Boston a quartet of future stars who all finished the season in Triple-A.
Obviously, the Red Sox are excited about all four and what they can do at the big-league level. But no prospect should ever be untouchable in the right trade. So if the Red Sox can secure a deal to get themselves closer to championship contention, which of the four might be first on the trade block?
One insider believes he knows the answer. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe said Teel would likely be the most likely of the four to be traded in a Reddit AMA session on Wednesday.
"It's hard for me to see them dealing either Anthony or Campbell under any circumstances. Mayer is close to that level but probably a half-step from that given that, if they want to make a blockbuster trade this winter, they'd need to be open to moving an elite prospect, and he's a bit behind Anthony and Campbell in terms of his future floor given that he has yet to stay healthy for a full year," Speier said.
"But regarding the likeliest candidate to be dealt...because Teel doesn't have the upside of the other three, and thus has a theoretically more replaceable skill set, I'd view him as that guy."
Teel, 22, is ranked 25th in MLB Pipeline's current overall prospect rankings, while the other three top prospects are all in the top 10. He doesn't have the offensive ceiling of the other three, especially in terms of raw power potential, but he might also have the easiest path to playing time as a catcher.
Is it likely Teel gets dealt this winter, On the whole, probably not. But the Red Sox have to be exploring all avenues to improve the team, and if Teel is the key to a trade for a legitimate big-league ace pitcher, the Red Sox have to be willing to part ways.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Prepare Offer For Dodgers' $10 Million Postseason Superstar