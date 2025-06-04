Red Sox's Roman Anthony Gets Updated Debut Projection From MLB Insider
The way things unfolded for the Boston Red Sox and Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday night was a little too on the nose.
Down in Triple-A, baseball's number-one prospect, Roman Anthony, hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that traveled 428 feet to right-center. The WooSox would get another game-tying home run in the 10th from first baseman Ryan Noda before walking it off on a throwing error.
Meanwhile, up at Fenway Park, the Red Sox stranded runners in scoring position in the ninth and 10th innings, losing their second-straight game to the lowly Los Angeles Angels. The loss dropped Boston to a season-worst five games under .500.
It seems absurd to many that Anthony is still toiling away in the minor leagues while the major league team clearly isn't improving. But one baseball insider believes his time is coming soon enough.
On Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided projected that Anthony would debut next Monday, Jun. 9, when Boston opens a homestand against the Tampa Bay Rays, though he didn't base that on any inside information.
"If the Red Sox were waiting until after the road series against the Yankees, then they have an opportunity to call him up on June 9 that begins a six-game home stand against the Rays and Yankees," Murray wrote.
"Allowing Anthony to play an extended home series in Boston would 1) rejuvenate a frustrated fanbase; 2) bring optimism back to the locker room during a difficult stretch and 3) mark an impactful addition ahead of the trade deadline.
Murray was also confounded by the fact that the Red Sox still haven't promoted Anthony, and strongly hinted that they could be doing so to avoid losing a year of service time if he were to finish top-two in Rookie of the Year voting.
"Anthony belongs in the majors. The fact he isn’t up already will have many suggesting it's a manipulation of his service time. But it’s clear that his time is coming – and it could be in a matter of weeks, maybe days," Murray wrote.
Not much is going right for the Red Sox right now, but at least seeing Anthony step in the box at Fenway in less than a week would make fans feel something positive.
