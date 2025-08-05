Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox’s Top Prospect Turning Heads, Could He Bolster Lineup For Playoff Push?

Boston already has a loaded lineup but will take any help it can get

Scott Neville

Jul 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A general view of Fenway Park during a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Could the Boston Red Sox bolster an already potent lineup with one of the top prospects in baseball?

The Red Sox have seemingly called up top prospects on a monthly basis, opening the season with Kristian Campbell on the roster and adding his highly-touted peers, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony, in May and June, respectively.

Meanwhile, another emerging star continues to make a push for his big-league debut, and the Red Sox are finally trying to find a path to a call-up. That player is outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, whose offensive production has forced the club to explore creative ways to force him onto the roster. In doing so, the organization has started to teach Garcia how to play first base, an area the team reportedly looked to improve at the trade deadline.

Could Jhostynxon Garcia force his way onto the Red Sox's roster this season?

Red Sox top prospect Jhostynxon Garcia
Worcester center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia hits a three-run double in the sixth inning against Lehigh Valley at Polar Park July 29. / Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garcia, MLB.com's No. 88 prospect in all of baseball, has been tearing the cover off the ball since his promotion to Triple-A Worcester on May 19 and has made his big-league debut a matter of when, not if.

The prospect affectionally known as "The Password" is hitting .305 with 29 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 44 RBI and a .962 OPS in 54 games with the WooSox. After going 10-for-24 including four home runs last week, the rising star was named the International League Player of the Week.

Many Red Sox fans expected Garcia's debut to come with another organization given the loaded outfield group that already includes Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony, Rob Refsnyder and Ceddanne Rafaela.

However, between the Red Sox retaining Garcia through the trade deadline and allowing the 22-year-old to develop at first base, the focus has shifted to a potential call-up to Boston. The Red Sox's six-game win streak and surge into both second place in the American League East and into the top wild card spot only enhance that storyline.

With that in mind, it's very conceivable that Garcia is calling Fenway Park his home in the very near future, helping at first base, designated hitter and occasionally in the outfield.

While it's clear that Garcia's offensive production would be welcomed in Boston, it still appears that an injury or two would need to occur in order to push the Venezuelan native onto the big-league roster.

A few obstacles stand between Jhostynxon Garcia's big-league debut

Boston Red Sox utility man Romy González
Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While Garcia has played well enough to deserve an opportunity, a few issues remain. The outfield is overflowing with talent, leaving first base and designated hitter as the only realistic paths to regular playing time, barring a myriad of injuries.

Romy González is having an emergence of his own while taking the bulk of the workload at first base. He's hitting .296 with 28 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 36 RBI and an .897 OPS in 57 games this season. Abraham Toro's roster spot could be for grabs, but a Garcia-for-Toro swap would create a right-handed duo instead of the current platoon manager Alex Cora has deployed.

Even if Boston deems Toro to be expendable and would prefer a little more pop in the lineup, Campbell has been working on his transition to first base for months and would be the immediate next-man up.

When could we see Jhostynxon Garcia make his big-league debut?

Should Masataka Yoshida succumb to an injury, Garcia could be up as soon as tomorrow. His bat is big-league ready and the one weakness Boston has offensively, outside of the high strikeout rate, is a lack of power. Garcia could solve that issue immediately.

He'll need at least a few weeks before Boston is comfortable enough with his first base development to consider him in that role, and Campbell is going to eat away at those innings in Worcester.

It's still most likely that Garcia does not make the team in 2025, but Cora will be forced to consider what it would look like to have the slugger in Boston with every big hit he delivers in Worcester -- which has been happening on a near-nightly basis. Still, we are squarely in the point of his development where fans should be checking in on his production every few days as he inches closer to becoming the next impact prospect to force his way into the big leagues.

