Ex-Guardians Gold Glove-Winning Catcher Reportedly 'In Talks' With Red Sox

Boston reportedly is still looking into adding more options at catcher

The Boston Red Sox still are considering plenty of options.

Boston has had question marks at catcher with just Connor Wong and Reese McGuire on the 40-man roster. The Red Sox were linked to former Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy but weren't able to get a deal down before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves.

Boston signed slugger Jorge Alfaro to a minor league deal, but the team reportedly still is considering other options and are in talks with former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Roberto Perez, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo

Perez made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2014 and spent the first eight years of his career with the squad. The 34-year-old is known for his defense and won back-to-back American League Gold Glove awards in 2019 and 2020.

After tough 2021 campaign that saw Perez play in just 44 games as he dealt with injuries, he signed a one-year deal with the Pirates ahead of the 2022 campaign. Perez again struggled with injuries and appeared in just 21 games before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

Perez is an intriguing option for the Red Sox for his proven defensive ability, but has only appeared in over 100 games in a season once in his career so even if Boston were to come to terms on a deal with the backstop, he likely would be more of a depth piece.

