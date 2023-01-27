Ex-Red Sox Fireballer Reportedly Designated For Assignment By AL East Club In Surprise Move

Another former Red Sox player may be on the move

It's been a roller coaster of an offseason for one former Boston Red Sox pitcher.

Left-handed fireballer Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Jan. 6 to make room for two-time All-Star Justin Turner. Boston then traded the 26-year-old to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations.

Hernandez's wild offseason continued Thursday as he reportedly was designated for assignment by Baltimore after it completed a trade for pitchers Cole Irvin and Kyle Virbitsky according to The Athletic's Dan Connolly.

Hernandez at one point seemed poised to be a major arm in Boston's bullpen for the foreseeable future but injuries and inconsistent play changed things. The fireballer impressed in 2021 with a 3.38 ERA across 48 appearances but only appeared in 14 games total combined between the 2020 and 2022 campaigns.

The former Red Sox hurler made seven appearances in 2022 and compiled a 21.60 ERA after allowing 16 earned runs in just 6 2/3 innings pitched.

Hernandez still is just 26 years old and has shown some flashes of solid play so we likely haven't seen the last of him at the Major League Baseball level. Baltimore has one week to either trade Hernandez or pass him through waivers. If he goes unclaimed, then he can go to the minor leagues. If a team claims him off waivers he immediately would be put on the signing team's 40-man roster.

