Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston

The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era.

Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival.

The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The move has some significance to the current Red Sox regime, as Cordero was the centerpiece of the trade that sent outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals.

Cordero was heralded for his elite combination of speed and power, but his lack of bat-to-ball skills made it quite hard for him to utilize his strengths. He hit .209 with 33 extra-base hits including nine home runs, 38 RBIs and a .629 OPS in 132 games with Boston since coming over prior to the 2021 season.

Cordero's 143-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and poor defense all over the diamond really hindered his production.

The 6-foot-3, 226-pound slugger had his moments in Boston, including a walk-off grand slam last season. He also had a notable impact on the clubhouse. Remember all of those celebrations last season? The horn, the breaking motion after big hits -- both Cordero.

Still, the experiment had run its course, and it was time for the Red Sox to move on. Now they just have to hope he doesn't have any revenge games in the tank.

More MLB: Red Sox Sign Veteran Reliever Coming Off Incredible Stretch To Bolster Bullpen