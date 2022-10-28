Skip to main content

Here's How Much Rafael Devers Reportedly Is Seeking From Red Sox

It's clear that Devers knows his worth

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have been negotiating with superstar third baseman Rafael Devers this week, and reportedly even made a "substantially improved offer."

Still, the latest is that the two sides are quite far apart. 

The process is in the early stages, so there is no need for concern. One tidbit revealed to the public in the process was how much Devers reportedly is seeking from the Red Sox.

"With Devers only a year away from free agency, he seeks at least 10 years for $300 million-plus," The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday.

In the same report, Heyman revealed that the Red Sox offered "$200 million-plus," which is quite vague. Given that the article was based on how far apart the two sides are, it's safe to assume the Red Sox did not offer $290 million. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Devers seeking to be paid among the top of the league will put one question that has plagued the current front office to bed, one way or the other: Is Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom willing to spend?

The entire narrative is flawed, as Bloom inherited a team riddled with bad contracts and a team that was not close to contention. Being a little frugal in the first few years was the right play as they built a stronger roster as well as the farm system. 

Now the Red Sox farm system is on the rise and most of the poor contracts have been removed from the books. With a lot of money being freed, those overreactive fans likely will get a pie in the face this offseason as Bloom retools the roster primarily via free agency. 

Bloom has spoken about why it makes more sense to extend Devers than former homegrown superstar Mookie Betts, and his word will be put to the test this winter. 

More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly Far Off From Landing Rafael Devers After Latest Offer

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox News

Here's How Much Rafael Devers Reportedly Is Seeking From Red Sox

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Reportedly Far Off From Landing Rafael Devers After Latest Offer

By Scott Neville
Former Boston Red Sox utility man Brock Holt
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Fan Favorite Brock Holt Shares Epic, Boston-Laden Retirement Video

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox second baseman Nick Yorke
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Red Sox's Nick Yorke Blasts Grand Slam Amid Fantastic Rebound Season With AFL

By Scott Neville
Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Red Sox Prospect Deemed 'Best International Prospect Since Rafael Devers'

By Scott Neville
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Boston Red Sox News

Could Aaron Judge Actually Leave Yankees For Red Sox? Reporters Think So

By Scott Neville
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Around MLB

Yankees Will Rival Team Who 'Will Not Be Outbid' In Aaron Judge Sweepstakes

By Scott Neville
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Around MLB

Aaron Judge Gives Ominous Response When Asked About Future With Yankees

By Scott Neville