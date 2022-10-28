Red Sox Reportedly Far Off From Landing Rafael Devers After Latest Offer

The Boston Red Sox finally appear to be working on keeping superstar third baseman Rafael Devers around long-term. Unfortunately, the discussions reportedly have not gone well.

"The Red Sox have reopened contract talks with star third baseman Rafael Devers, but the gap is said to remain large," The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday.

"Word is the Red Sox have now raised their offer to $200 million-plus, probably necessary given the (Atlanta) Braves signed less-experienced star third baseman Austin Riley for $212 million. However, with Devers only a year away from free agency, he seeks at least 10 years for $300 million-plus."

The report has some interesting notes. The most telling being that we finally know how much Devers is looking to sign for. That said, Heyman's inability to lock down the actual offer to Devers leaves too many question marks. They could be nearly $100 million off, or $10 million.

We do know that the two sides are two years apart -- or at least they were in last year's negotiations, as Boston offered a lowball, eight-year deal. Seeing as Devers is seeking 10 years, $300 million, the same annual average value would be eight years, $240 million.

In all likelihood, these two figures probably are close to where the two sides stand. If that is the case, money should not be a huge issue. The years, however, could be.

Just days after his 26th birthday, Devers is looking to be extended through his age 37 season. Having the option to make him the designated hitter toward the latter part of his career makes such a long deal an easier pill to swallow, but it's hard to commit to without having a clue as to how his body will hold up.

If the Red Sox want to retain their superstar, they likely won't have a choice.

More MLB: Red Sox Fan Favorite Brock Holt Shares Epic, Boston-Laden Retirement Video