Here's Projected Salaries For All 11 Arbitration-Eligible Red Sox Players

Could the Boston Red Sox cut ties with established veterans based on the projected arbitration numbers ahead of what will become a franchise-altering offseason?

MLB Trade Rumors' Steven Adams released the site's model-based projections Monday for the leagues arbitration cases this winter, which included 11 Red Sox players.

Here are MLB Trade Rumors' Red Sox salary projections:

3B Rafael Devers -- $16.9 million

OF Alex Verdugo -- $6.9 million

RHP Nick Pivetta -- $5.9 million

RHP Ryan Brasier -- $2.3 million

INF/RF Christian Arroyo -- $2.2 million

OF Rob Refsnyder -- $1.6 million

1B/OF Franchy Cordero -- $1.5 million

C Reese McGuire -- $1.3 million

LHP Josh Taylor -- $1.1 million

OF Abraham Almonte -- $900K

INF Yu Chang -- $900K

Among the 11 arbitration-eligible players, there are a few luxury tax hits that stand out. Brasier (0-3, 5.78 ERA) would be an obvious non-tender candidate after a dreadful season, while Cordero, Almonte and Chang would make sense to consider moving on from as well.

Another interesting player to pay attention to is outfielder Alex Verdugo. He certainly would not be a non-tender candidate, but could be dealt in a trade with a decent contract coming up.

Not only did Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom make a similar move with outfielder Hunter Renfroe a year ago, but manager Alex Cora cited how Verdugo needs to take a big leap in 2023 after a year in which he left much to be desired.

It's not likely, but there is expected to be a massive roster shakeup on the horizon and Verdugo could become a casualty of an offseason full of transactions.

