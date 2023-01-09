Intriguing Former All-Star Would Be Solid Option To Improve Red Sox Rotation Flexibility

Who will be taking the mound for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?

That very question has been swirling around the Red Sox throughout the offseason and with a mixture of players returning from injuries and newcomers, it isn't very clear. Even with plenty of options already in-house, Boston reportedly still has been looking at external candidates to improve its rotation.

One low-risk option that could have a major payoff would be 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer.

Fulmer began his career with the Detroit Tigers and spent his entire career with the team until he was dealt to the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline.

The 29-year-old shined with Detroit to start his career. After winning the Rookie of the Year Award in 2016, Fulmer made his lone All-Star team in 2017. Injuries slowed down his career and he missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery and after returning to the field, Fulmer moved mainly to a bullpen role.

Fulmer now is a free agent but was impressive in 2021 and 2022. The hurler compiled a 2.97 ERA in 2021 across 54 appearances and a 3.39 ERA in 2022 in 67 games. Although he didn't make any starts in 2022, Fulmer has shown that he can pitch at an All-Star level.

If the Red Sox were to consider a deal with Fulmer, he could fill an intriguing role and give Boston plenty of flexibility. The 29-year-old could pencil in as a back-of-the-rotation arm with a high upside and give the team time to work Chris Sale and James Paxton back into the mix as they both look to return to the field from injuries.

If Fulmer was able to return to form and shine from the rotation, it could allow the team to move Garrett Whitlock back to the bullpen or potentially pave the way for a trade involving Nick Pivetta. If he wasn't successful, he could go back to the bullpen where he has shined over the last few seasons himself when Sale or Paxton were ready to go.

Fulmer hasn't made more than $5 million in a single season throughout his career so he likely wouldn't break the bank for Boston. The former Tiger has experience starting, closing, and setting up from the bullpen so he would fit any role the Red Sox would like. A move for Fulmer wouldn't make the Red Sox contenders on paper, but he could provide some serious upside while giving Boston multiple options heading into 2023.

