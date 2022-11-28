American League East Rival May Be Red Sox's Biggest Threat For Nathan Eovaldi

Homegrown stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers aren't the only players the Boston Red Sox have to worry about losing.

The biggest questions surrounding the Red Sox so far this season unsurprisingly so have been the futures of Bogaerts and Devers. The four-time All-Star shortstop is a free agent and after failing to come to terms on a deal before the 2022 season, there is a very real possibility that he is playing elsewhere when the 2023 campaign rolls around unless Boston increases its offer substantially.

Devers on the other hand will be in Boston in 2023 -- barring a surprise trade -- but unless the third baseman and Red Sox can come to terms on an extension, he may not be after this upcoming season.

The star duo has garnered most of the headlines, but one player the Red Sox also has question marks about is right-handed fireballer Nathan Eovaldi. The 32-year-old came over to Boston during the 2018 season and since then has been one of, if not the team's most consistent starting pitcher.

Eovaldi -- like Bogaerts -- is a free agent and has strongly insinuated his intention to return to Boston in 2023, but he rejected the team's qualifying offer and a long-term deal hasn't been agreed to at the moment.

Although Eovaldi has strongly hinted that he wants to re-sign with the Red Sox, if the two sides are unable to come to terms on a new deal, one team Boston should be worried about is the Baltimore Orioles, according to MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand.

"Mike Elias, general manager of the Orioles, told me at the GM meetings that they are looking to sign one or two impact bats and a front-ish starter, a number two or three starter," Feinsand said on MLB Network. "Eovaldi fits that category right there. He's a guy that's pitched in the AL East for the majority of his career. The Orioles know him well from facing him a ton of times. I think in his early 30s he can still certainly look for a multi-year deal and he would be the kind of veteran guy who has been through a lot and could really help some of those young pitchers in Baltimore as they try to mature."

No deal has been agreed to and the Red Sox have at least offered Eovaldi a long-term deal, but it sounds like Boston has more work to do or the AL East may get a little tougher for them in 2023.

