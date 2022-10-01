Ranking Red Sox’s 2022 Walk-Up Songs From Worst-To-Best

As the season comes to a close, it’s time to rank the Boston Red Sox's top walk-up songs.

Whether it’s the first, fourth, or ninth inning, a player’s walk-up song can be all the difference in an at-bat. A great walk-up song can accomplish many things -- striking fear into the opposing pitcher’s heart, getting the crowd to intensify, or boosting the batter’s confidence, to name a few.

We’ll be taking a look at some of the Red Sox player's music tastes, and seeing where the songs stack up against each other. To keep things simple, the ranking will consist of nine players, with each song ranked from good to great.

Ninth: Reese McGuire

“Vampire” by Tribal Seeds

Without a doubt one of the most unique choices not only on the Red Sox, but in the league. It’s reminiscent of a song you would hear during an epic fight in a movie, which makes for a great entrance for his fight against the opposing pitcher.

Eighth: Bobby Dalbec

“Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix

A classic Jimi Hendrix song that has a great guitar riff to set the tone for Dalbec’s at-bat. The song provides an energy that no other on this list can replicate and creates an atmosphere that is similar to a villain being introduced.

Seventh: Kiké Hernandez

“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

One of the best songs from one of the best artists, a great choice from Kiké. Although it ranks just seventh on this list, it’s still one of the best songs on the team. Both Bad Bunny and Hernandez hail from Puerto Rico, which gives the choice that much more meaning.

Sixth: Trevor Story

“Goosebumps - Remix” by Travis Scott and HVME

A highly energetic track that boasts tons of bass and volume. One of the songs that will get the blood pumping and everyone in the crown involved. This one is a surefire way to wake up the crowd, no matter the situation.

Fifth: Rafael Devers

“Leyenda” by Anuel AA

What makes this a great choice for Devers is the tempo of the song. It’s not as aggressive as some of the others on this list, which is why it works great for Devers. The song has a laidback tone which suits his personality.

Fourth: Nick Pivetta

“Till I Collapse” by Eminem

A bone-chilling walk-out song for the right-handed pitcher. This song playing as Pivetta takes the mound is guaranteed to make those sitting in the bleachers a little afraid of what’s about to come, nevermind the opposing batter.

Third: J.D. Martinez

“Hustlin’” by Rick Ross

One of Rick Ross’ best songs to date is a top-tier choice by Martinez. It’s an iconic rap song from one of the best rappers of this generation. The song is without a doubt one of the songs that will have you “mean mugging” once you hear the southern rapper’s vocals. Martinez picked a great one here.

Second: Christian Arroyo

“Praise God” by Kanye West

This is one of the moments you need to hear in person because writing about it doesn’t do it justice. Hearing Kanye’s mother say “Even if you are not ready for the day, it cannot always be night” followed by an incredible beat drop makes for one of the coldest walk-ups in baseball. This could easily be in the top spot depending on the day.

First: Xander Bogaerts

“X Gon’ Give It To Ya” by DMX

Not only does the title of the song fit perfectly with Xander’s name, it encapsulates what Bogaerts will do at the plate. Make no mistake about it, X will in fact give it to ya. This is an easy choice for the top spot, as it may be the best since Papelbon walked out to “Shipping Up To Boston” years ago.

