Red Sox Fan Favorite Brock Holt Shares Epic, Boston-Laden Retirement Video

The world of Major League Baseball lost one of the most universally loved personalities in the game. Former Boston Red Sox utility man Brock Holt called it a career Thursday.

Holt's retirement announcement was once for the ages, as he shared an epic highlight reel that included some commentary of his best moments and his iconic walk-up song "Dance Her Home" by Cody Johnson.

Along with an all-time great video, he wrote a heartfelt caption.

"Damn it that was fun," Holt shared via Instagram. "For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing I ever wanted to do…play Major League Baseball. Today I hang them up knowing I did the best I could for me, my family, and my teammates. I’m proud of every single second of it. If you were a part of it at any point…know that I love you and I am forever grateful! We had one hell of a ride."

The slugger spent big league time with five organizations, but made his biggest mark at Fenway Park.

The good news for Red Sox fans is that he's not going anywhere. He's never going to stop being a vital member of the Jimmy Fund family, and there's growing speculation that he will be a part of the NESN broadcast after a brief stint toward the end of the 2022 season.

Fans will be rooting hard to see him in the booth next season.

