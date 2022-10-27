Skip to main content

Red Sox Fan Favorite Brock Holt Shares Epic, Boston-Laden Retirement Video

Holt spent parts of seven seasons in Boston

The world of Major League Baseball lost one of the most universally loved personalities in the game. Former Boston Red Sox utility man Brock Holt called it a career Thursday.

Holt's retirement announcement was once for the ages, as he shared an epic highlight reel that included some commentary of his best moments and his iconic walk-up song "Dance Her Home" by Cody Johnson.

Along with an all-time great video, he wrote a heartfelt caption.

"Damn it that was fun," Holt shared via Instagram. "For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing I ever wanted to do…play Major League Baseball. Today I hang them up knowing I did the best I could for me, my family, and my teammates. I’m proud of every single second of it. If you were a part of it at any point…know that I love you and I am forever grateful! We had one hell of a ride."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The slugger spent big league time with five organizations, but made his biggest mark at Fenway Park.

The good news for Red Sox fans is that he's not going anywhere. He's never going to stop being a vital member of the Jimmy Fund family, and there's growing speculation that he will be a part of the NESN broadcast after a brief stint toward the end of the 2022 season.

Fans will be rooting hard to see him in the booth next season.

More MLB: Red Sox's Nick Yorke Blasts Grand Slam Amid Fantastic Rebound Season With AFL

Former Boston Red Sox utility man Brock Holt
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Fan Favorite Brock Holt Shares Epic, Boston-Laden Retirement Video

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox second baseman Nick Yorke
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Red Sox's Nick Yorke Blasts Grand Slam Amid Fantastic Rebound Season With AFL

By Scott Neville
Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Red Sox Prospect Deemed 'Best International Prospect Since Rafael Devers'

By Scott Neville
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Boston Red Sox News

Could Aaron Judge Actually Leave Yankees For Red Sox? Reporters Think So

By Scott Neville
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Around MLB

Yankees Will Rival Team Who 'Will Not Be Outbid' In Aaron Judge Sweepstakes

By Scott Neville
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Around MLB

Aaron Judge Gives Ominous Response When Asked About Future With Yankees

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Reportedly Just Made Rafael Devers 'Substantially Improved Offer'

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Played Hilarious Role In Astros' Sweep Of Yankees

By Stephen Mottram