Red Sox's Nick Yorke Blasts Grand Slam Amid Fantastic Rebound Season With AFL

Boston Red Sox second base prospect Nick Yorke entered 2022 as one of the most-hyped players in the organization after he tore the cover off the ball at both levels he played at on his way to becoming the organization's Offensive Player of the Year.

Unfortunately, his latest season can be summed up by injuries and an abysmal strikeout-to-walk ratio that derailed his offensive production.

The good news? A fresh slate against some of the top prospects in the game appears to be doing wonders for the 20-year-old middle infielder.

Yorke, the No. 4 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline, absolutely obliterated a grand slam Monday to put an exclamation point on a fantastic run in the Arizona Fall League.

Yorke is hitting .328 with seven doubles, the aforementioned lone home run, 15 RBIs, an even 12-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .926 OPS in 16 games for the Scottsdale Scorpions.

His impressive AFL debut comes on the heels of a 2022 regular season in which he hit just .231 with 22 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 45 RBIs a disappointing 94-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .668 OPS in 80 games for the High-A Greenville Drive.

Fortunately, between his 2021 season and his AFL performance, Yorke has shown a lot more high-end play than poor performance since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

There's plenty of reason to believe his elite play thus far is indicative of who he truly is despite the overall down year.

