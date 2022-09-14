Skip to main content

Red Sox Injury Updates: Nathan Eovaldi, Trevor Story, Kutter Crawford, Eric Hosmer

All four players appear to be trending in the right direction.

The Boston Red Sox's injury-riddled campaign has been quite frustrating all year long but it's starting to look like fans could see some impact players return before season's end. 

Among Boston's injured players are right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder inflammation), second baseman Trevor Story (ankle), right hander Kutter Crawford (shoulder impingement) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (lower back).

Fortunately, there are positive updates for all four players with three weeks left to play. 

"Eovaldi on track for another live bullpen on Sunday," MassLive's Chris Cotillo tweeted Tuesday. "Still might get rehab outing, Sox won't rush him. Story likely back Friday (after) baseball activities today.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"Crawford (is) progressing slowly. Won't be back in (the) next week. Hosmer's feeling better."

While the update to Crawford appeared to be negative based on the phrasing of the report, he started playing catch and is moving in the right direction.

Time is expiring on the 2022 season but Eovaldi and Story could return while Crawford still has a chance to make an appearance before the season concludes.

Follow along with the newest edition of the Sports Illustrated umbrella on Facebook and Twitter

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Injury Updates: Nathan Eovaldi, Trevor Story, Kutter Crawford

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox infielder Nick Northcut
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Traded Away Prospect With Organization-Leading 30 Home Runs

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox utility man Yu Chang
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Release Struggling Reliever; Activate Former Top Prospect

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, designated hitter J.D. Martinez
Boston Red Sox News

Where ESPN Ranked Red Sox's Impending Free Agents In Upcoming Class

By Scott Neville
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Boston Red Sox News

Aaron Judge To Red Sox? The Yankees' Star Didn't Shut The Notion Down

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Murphy
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Red Sox Prospect Makes History With 'Immaculate' Pitching Performance

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi Takes Next Step In Rehab Process At Fenway Park

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez
Boston Red Sox News

MLB.com Names Red Sox Player With Most To Prove By Season's End

By Scott Neville