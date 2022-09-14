Red Sox Injury Updates: Nathan Eovaldi, Trevor Story, Kutter Crawford

The Boston Red Sox's injury-riddled campaign has been quite frustrating all year long but it's starting to look like fans could see some impact players return before season's end.

Among Boston's injured players are right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder inflammation), second baseman Trevor Story (ankle), right hander Kutter Crawford (shoulder impingement) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (lower back).

Fortunately, there are positive updates for all four players with three weeks left to play.

"Eovaldi on track for another live bullpen on Sunday," MassLive's Chris Cotillo tweeted Tuesday. "Still might get rehab outing, Sox won't rush him. Story likely back Friday (after) baseball activities today.

"Crawford (is) progressing slowly. Won't be back in (the) next week. Hosmer's feeling better."

While the update to Crawford appeared to be negative based on the phrasing of the report, he started playing catch and is moving in the right direction.

Time is expiring on the 2022 season but Eovaldi and Story could return while Crawford still has a chance to make an appearance before the season concludes.

