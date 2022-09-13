Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi Takes Next Step In Rehab Process At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox could receive a boost from one of their frontline starters before the 2022 season comes to a close.

Nathan Eovaldi, the team's top starter entering the season, has been in and out of the rotation since being sidelined with a lower back and hip injury on June 9.

After once again going down on Aug. 19, this time from right shoulder inflammation, Eovaldi is starting to ramp up once again.

As seen in the video posted by The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, the right-hander was back on the mound before Tuesday's game, getting in some work against live hitting. He seemed to have no issue facing off against outfielder Rob Refsnyder in the short clip.

Minor league seasons are coming to a close left and right, so he'll likely have to get all of his throwing progression done while staying with the big league club, not that he'll necessarily need rehab starts given his short absence.

It appears as if the impending free agent could make a few more starts before entering a pivotal offseason for both himself and the Red Sox organization.

