Red Sox Make Move, Add Intriguing Infield Prospect To 40-Man Roster

The Boston Red Sox reportedly made a roster addition Thursday afternoon.

Boston reportedly added utility prospect, Enmanuel Valdez, to the 40-man roster to avoid minor league free agency, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

Valdez was acquired by the Red Sox in the team's surprising trade deadline move sending catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros. Boston also acquired Double-A outfielder Wilyer Abreu in the move.

The 23-year-old prospect spent the 2022 campaign split between Double-A and Triple-A and finished the season with the Worcester Red Sox. In 44 games in Worcester Valdez hit .237 and crushed seven home runs to go along with 30 RBIs. The utility man finished 2022 in general with 28 home runs and 107 RBIs across 126 games with a .296 batting average.

The move to bring Valdez to the 40-man roster doesn't necessarily mean that he will see extended time with the Red Sox, but it shows that the squad certainly wants to keep him around and keep him away from free agency. Especially with the team's uncertainty around Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, who knows, maybe Valdez will see some time if he plays well in Worcester.

Valdez can play all around the diamond and saw time at second base, third base, and left field in 2022. The youngster currently is rated as Boston's 18th-best prospect but he definitely could rise if he has a solid 2023 season.

