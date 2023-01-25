Red Sox Make Very Surprising Move; Designate All-Star Reliever For Assignment

The Boston Red Sox made the most shocking move of the team's offseason Tuesday.

Boston opted to cut ties with a homegrown talent many expected to bounce back in 2023.

The Red Sox designated Matt Barnes for assignment to make room for outfielder Adam Duvall on the 40-man roster.

Barnes has not been reliable since the 2021 All-Star break, but should not have been next up to be designated for assignment.

The right-hander went 0-4 with a 4.31 ERA, 34-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .240 batting average against in 39 2/3 innings last season.

His final stat line was far from impressive, but he turned a corner at the All-Star break and appeared to be his old self down the stretch.

In the second half of the season, Barnes posted a 1.59 ERA, 20-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 1.24 WHIP in 22 2/3 innings.

Barnes deserved a shot to bounce back and was instead bumped off the team over the likes of Ryan Brasier, Kaleb Ort and Wyatt Mills.

Boston will pay Barnes $7.5 million this season to play for someone else unless they can swing a trade before he hits waivers.

They likely saved no money, cut him over far less talented relievers, and do not have enough depth in the bullpen to replace him.

This move is not just questionable, it's bad.

