Rays Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season

Former Red Sox pitchers are popping up all over the American League East

The Tampa Bay Rays stocked up on former Boston Red Sox bullpen pieces Thursday in a flurry of roster moves.

Briefly after adding longtime Red Sox right-handed reliever Heath Hembree, the Rays made another move for a former Boston hurler.

The Rays agreed to terms with right-hander Colten Brewer on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training according to the Major League Baseball transaction wire.

Brewer was with the Red Sox from 2019 to 2021. In that timeframe, Brewer posted a 1-5 record with a 4.98 ERA. What really killed the 30-year-old was a rough combination of a poor 78-to-51 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .288 batting average against -- which resulted in a disastrous 1.78 WHIP.

Of his 81 career outings, 70 came as a member of the Red Sox in the aforementioned three-year stretch. He'll now have an opportunity to resurrect his career while returning to the highly competitive American League East.

Outside of a devastating curveball, the Red Sox should not fear too much about Brewer, though the new-look offense is far from a proven commodity that can overlook opponents.

