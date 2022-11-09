Skip to main content

Red Sox Poach Prominent Member Of Yankees' Player Development Staff

That's one way to play catch up in the division

The Boston Red Sox are exhausting all options to improve on their last-place finish in the American League East standings last season.

Those options apparently now include inter-division player development staff poaching

The Red Sox hired Andrew Wright as their new minor league field coordinator according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier and Pete Abraham's report, published Tuesday. Wright previously spent four years in the New York Yankees player development system. 

Wright's most-recent title was the Yankees' director of Dominican baseball operations. Sounds like a key piece for New York to lose out on, and the Red Sox can take the credit.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Petty or not, the idea of taking away a cog in the Yankees' empire and bringing that person to Boston essentially doubles his value.

Not only does he improve the Red Sox staff, but he worsens the Yankees, creating a bigger talent gap than if Boston brought someone in from the National League.

We'll likely never see the hire have a front-facing impact on the team, but it could have tangible ripple effects behind the scenes.

More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Japanese Star To Bolster Lackluster Outfield

Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Poach Prominent Member Of Yankees' Player Development Staff

By Scott Neville
Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Japanese Star To Bolster Lackluster Outfield

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Already Preparing For Xander Bogaerts' Departure With Backup Plan

By Scott Neville
Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox News

Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox

By Patrick McAvoy
USATSI_19135535
Boston Red Sox News

Reunion With This Former Red Sox Pitcher May Make Sense For Boston At Right Price

By Patrick McAvoy
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox News

How Much Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Is Expected To Make This Offseason

By Scott Neville
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Free-Agent Fit Signs Elsewhere, Thinning Relief Pitcher Market

By Scott Neville
Fenway Park TopGolf Live Event
Boston Red Sox News

TopGolf Heads To Fenway Amid Announcement Of Massachusetts Location

By Stephen Mottram