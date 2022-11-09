Red Sox Poach Prominent Member Of Yankees' Player Development Staff

The Boston Red Sox are exhausting all options to improve on their last-place finish in the American League East standings last season.

Those options apparently now include inter-division player development staff poaching.

The Red Sox hired Andrew Wright as their new minor league field coordinator according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier and Pete Abraham's report, published Tuesday. Wright previously spent four years in the New York Yankees player development system.

Wright's most-recent title was the Yankees' director of Dominican baseball operations. Sounds like a key piece for New York to lose out on, and the Red Sox can take the credit.

Petty or not, the idea of taking away a cog in the Yankees' empire and bringing that person to Boston essentially doubles his value.

Not only does he improve the Red Sox staff, but he worsens the Yankees, creating a bigger talent gap than if Boston brought someone in from the National League.

We'll likely never see the hire have a front-facing impact on the team, but it could have tangible ripple effects behind the scenes.

