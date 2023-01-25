Red Sox Reportedly Add Left-Handed Hurler After Tuesday's Big Trade

Whether the Boston Red Sox's latest move was a reaction to their latest trade or a coincidence, they were able to add some depth to one of the weakest areas of the roster.

"A minor-league deal for the Red Sox: Matt Dermody on a non-roster invite (to spring training)," MassLive's Chris Cotillo tweeted Tuesday night.

Dermody, a left-handed swingman spent the majority of his career in the Toronto Blue Jays organization before joining the Chicago Cubs in August of 2020.

Last year the 32-year-old only logged one inning at the Major League level and has only appeared in 30 games in his entire career.

Dermody posted a 3.74 ERA with an impressive 70-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 1.30 WHIP in 79 1/3 innings for Triple-A Iowa last season. He made 13 starts and seven relief appearances.

Dermody should be viewed as organizational depth that could factor into the big-league club if Boston does not acquire another lefty.

When Boston traded left-handed reliever Josh Taylor to the Kansas City Royals, they left the roster with newly-acquired Joely Rodriguez as the only southpaw in the bullpen -- James Paxton could become a reliever but does not appear to be as it stands now.

Dermody isn't on the 40-man roster, so the outlook has not changed much but he is an option to turn to if Rodriguez gets hurt or is extremely ineffective.

