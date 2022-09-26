Red Sox's Brayan Bello Amid Remarkable Turnaround After Rocky Start

Skip to main content

Bello did not take long to adjust to the MLB level after being called up prematurely

The Boston Red Sox appear to have hit on the best home-grown pitching talent they've produced in years, maybe decades. 

After Sunday night's 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees in a shortened six-inning affair due to poor playing conditions, Bello has tossed 53 1/3 innings at the major league level. He's posted a 2-7 record with a 4.39 ERA and a 51-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

However, the 23-year-old took an interesting route to accumulating those stats and is trending in the right direction. Bello posted a 7.27 ERA in his first 26 innings of work in Boston. Since then, the right-hander holds a 1.65 ERA in 27 1/3 innings, as pointed out by Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.

His early season struggles were largely impacted by poor defense and a series of well-placed, softly-hit singles, leading to an extremely encouraging 2.97 FIP on the season. Still, it's clear that Bello has taken the next step in his development, one that probably should have occurred with Triple-A Worcester. 

The former top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system only was given seven starts at Double-A Portland and 11 appearances with the WooSox before being elevated to the big leagues. He was called up out of necessity due to the Red Sox's pitching staff being littered with injuries all season long. 

Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez explained how it was a shame Bello had to endure growing pains in his first few starts due to somewhat unfair circumstances, but also called Bello a "Cy Young type of pitcher" who reminded him of himself. 

It's clear that Bello is starting to find his way in the big leagues and could become a massive piece of the 2023 rotation.

