Trevor Story Calling For Red Sox To Sign Xander Bogaerts To New Deal

Will the Boston Red Sox keep one of the most dynamic infields in Major League Baseball intact?

Many thought second baseman Trevor Story signed on under the notion that he would become the shortstop of the future following the departure of Xander Bogaerts this upcoming offseason. As it turns out, he would much rather keep his double-play partner around.

Story gave a lengthy statement on the potential of Bogaerts signing an extension.

“I would love that,” Story told MassLive's Christopher Smith on Sunday. “That’s part of why I came here. I want to play with really good players. He certainly fits that mold. He’s been here for a long time and has had success in this market, won some World Series. He’s done so much on and off the field. This is only my first year with him but he’s a huge part of this team. And of course, I want to play with him for a long, long time.”

The extension of Bogaerts would at the very least prolong Story's stint away from the shortstop position, but he's more than willing to accept said reality if it means he can be a part of a winning team.

“That’s kind of how I thought about it in the offseason just having some really real conversations with myself and my family,” Story said. “And we were just like, ‘Is this about playing shortstop or is it about winning?’ Obviously the choice kind of speaks for itself. Bogey is a really good shortstop. And I think having him here is going to be huge for us. Hopefully, we can make that happen.”

Story joins Red Sox's chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora, who also expressed their interest in keeping Bogey around for as long as possible.

Some may say that Story is just saying the right thing, but he didn't need to comment on the situation and he certainly did not need to give such a long, thorough explanation of his thought process.

As the season winds down, fans can only hope Story gets his wish.

