Red Sox's Trevor Story Sustains Additional Ailment On Top Of Heel Injury

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has had to battle a decades' worth of adversity this season, and there's been no letting up with just a week left in the season.

"Story is sick, and very unlikely to play again this season," MassLive's Chris Cotillo tweeted.

The 29-year-old already is on the injured list for a left heel contusion and now has to battle another hurdle. Fellow second baseman Christian Arroyo has been sick for the last couple of weeks with a non-COVID-related illness, which could be the source of Story's sickness.

It's been quite the year this season for Story, as he's been dealing with more off the field than on.

Story started the year signing on late due to the lockout, had his first child during spring training, then got food poisoning in early April. All of those issues compacted to complicate his transition to not only a new team and league, but position as well.

After a series of aforementioned hurdles, Story started to make the adjustment from the National League to the American League and had a red-hot June. Right before the All-Star break, Story was drilled by a pitch in the wrist and suffered a fracture that cost him over a month of the season.

Upon return, the longtime Colorado Rockie sustained a heel injury and is now sick as well. The good news? He couldn't possibly face more adversity next season.

It's worth noting that this season is far from the norm for Story. While many of the Boston faithful have the impression that he is unreliable or injury prone, that's simply not the case.

In his five full seasons in the big leagues prior to signing with Boston, Story played in 648 of 708 (92%) of total games. There's no reason to believe his lack of reliability this season was anything but a fluke.

