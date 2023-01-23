Reunion With Premier Pitcher Makes Perfect Sense To Bolster Starting Rotation

It's time for the Boston Red Sox to reunite with their best pitcher from the 2022 season.

Boston has endured some tough breaks this offseason, including the San Diego Padres unexpectedly breaking the bank for shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and Trevor Story re-injuring his throwing arm late in the offseason.

One thing that has broken in the Red Sox's favor is the lack of interest from opposing clubs in right-hander Michael Wacha -- the most productive pitcher in Boston's rotation a year ago.

The 31-year-old hurler posted an 11-2 record with a 3.32 ERA, 104-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .233 batting average against in 127 1/3 innings across 23 starts.

Wacha was one of the most effective pitchers in baseball last season, and he can be acquired for a discount with spring training on the horizon.

It is fair for clubs to be concerned about his lackluster underlying metrics -- all of which point to last season as a fluke -- but the Red Sox are not in a position to be picky after passing on all marquee starters in the free-agent class.

A rotation of Wacha, a rebounding Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock with depth options including James Paxton, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski would be a formidable group.

Due to the Red Sox's rotation featuring almost exclusively oft-injured veterans and inexperienced young arms, it's important for the club to have deep depth. Wacha would lengthen the list of quality Major-League caliber arms on the 40-man roster.

The Red Sox have a rare opportunity to add a pitcher who dominated for them last season -- to the tune of a 3.32 ERA -- late in the offseason, and should not squander it.

