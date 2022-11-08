Reunion With This Former Red Sox Pitcher May Make Sense For Boston At Right Price

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do.

After a disappointing 78-84 finish to the 2022 season, the Red Sox are sure to be busy this offseason. The biggest question surrounding Boston surely is the futures of both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, but if the Red Sox want to compete in 2023, there are plenty of other holes to fill as well.

The Red Sox starting rotation is going to look different next season. Chris Sale seems poised to return to the field, Nick Pivetta remains under contract, and Brayan Bello likely will have an extended role with the big-league club.

After them, the rest of the rotation remains a mystery. Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock are still in Boston, but their roles are undefined and Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha are free agents.

While it's certainly possible Eovaldi or Wacha could return, one player Boston could target on a smaller deal that could make an impact is former Red Sox left-hander Martín Pérez.

Pérez spent two seasons in Boston before signing with the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2022 campaign, where he thrived. The 31-year-old finished the season 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA while making his first career All-Star Game. The lefty threw a sturdy 196 1/3 innings and struck out a career-high 169 batters.

There's a possibility that the Rangers offer Pérez a qualifying offer, that if accepted would pay him significantly more than Boston would likely offer, but if not, he could be familiar upgrade.

Pérez earned $4 million from the Rangers in 2022 and never has had a salary over $6 million in his 11-year MLB career. He seems poised to top that figure in 2023, but at 31 years old he likely won't top it by too much and could be a good signing to shore up the backend of the Red Sox's rotation.

Boston seemed to love Pérez during his two-year stint in town and a third season would be welcomed after a career year.

More MLB: Red Sox Free-Agent Fit Signs Elsewhere, Thinning Relief Pitcher Market