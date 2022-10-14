Should Red Sox Sign Roberto Osuna, An Elite Closer With Troubled Past?Should Red Sox Sign Roberto Osuna, An Elite Closer With Troubled Past?

Could the Boston Red Sox add an elite closer this winter that has completely fallen off the radar?

Former Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna could make his return to Major League Baseball after a brief hiatus.

The 27-year-old was last seen pitching in the United States with the Astros in the shortened 2020 season, but only logged 4 1/3 innings before battling an elbow injury and then falling off the map.

He's since staged a comeback, starting the year in the Mexican League and then signing on with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in June.

Osuna has been nearly unhittable with the Marines, posting a 4-1 record, 10 saves, nine holds, 0.91 ERA and a near-perfect 32-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 29 2/3 innings.

The last time he pitched a full season at the MLB level was 2019, when he featured a five-pitch mix: four-seamer, slider, changeup, cutter and sinker. In 2019 he averaged a 96.7 mph fastball with his slider, changeup and cutter all registering as elite. Given his age, it's likely that his velocity has not wavered.

It's fair to say that Osuna has overcome questions about his elbow with a fantastic showcase in Japan, but his off-the-field issue remains. The right-hander was suspended 75 games in 2018 for domestic abuse.

Despite the namesake, it doesn't appear as though Osuna will be in the running for the Roberto Clemente Award, or any other "good guy" recognition, but he can flat-out pitch.

From a pure baseball standpoint, Osuna would be a fantastic addition that would almost certainly be acquired at a discounted price. A low-risk, high-reward play Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom loves to make. Osuna logged 155 saves in 181 opportunities (86%) in his six seasons (including the 4 1/3 innings in 2020).

He's as good of a closer candidate as you can find as a proven commodity that's still in his prime.

The Red Sox front office will have to determine both the severity of the domestic violence case that ended with a plea deal, and how much they weigh production on the field versus a player's character off of it.

More MLB: Red Sox Could Target Japanese Star Koudai Senga To Bolster Ailing Rotation