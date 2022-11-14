Should Red Sox Take Flyer On Newly Released Former All-Star Outfielder?

The Chicago Cubs made a move Monday afternoon.

Chicago released five-time Gold Glove winner Jason Heyward after a lackluster and injury-filled 2022 season that saw him play in just 48 games while hitting .204 and driving in 10 runs.

If you do a quick look at the statistics, it doesn't sound like the Boston Red Sox should have any interest, but there is much more than meets the eye. Heyward has dealt with injuries and unsteady play over the last two seasons but is a tremendous defensive outfielder who is a career .257 hitter.

Boston only has four outfielders currently on the roster -- Alex Verdugo, Enrique Hernandez, Jarren Duran, and Rob Refsnyder -- and is sure to be in the market for at least one new one. Verdugo was Boston's everyday left fielder, but Hernandez played just 93 games in 2022 due to injuries, and Duran and Refsnyder both played under 60 games. The Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the 2022 trade deadline but he is now a free agent and isn't likely to return.

While Heyward likely wouldn't be a starting option for the Red Sox, he could be a buy-low player with solid upside. He wouldn't be expected to play every day and the team would know what they would be getting from him defensively. Boston sounds like it's going to be spending big this offseason and Heyward could potentially be a discount option that allows them to spend elsewhere.

Heyward is a former All-Star and champion and could bring experience to an outfielders room that is extremely young. While he certainly wouldn't fix all of the Red Sox's issues, why not take a chance and roll the dice?

More MLB: Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Reported News On Red Sox's Offseason Plans