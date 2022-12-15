Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball

The Boston Red Sox already have greatly improved their bullpen this offseason, but there are always moves to be made.

Boston's bullpen finished with the fifth-worst ERA in all of Major League Baseball in 2022 at 4.59 but that likely will not be the case in 2023. The Red Sox already have made a few strong moves in signing Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen so the bullpen should be significantly improved next season.

Where things stand right now, the Red Sox' bullpen heading into 2023 is very right-hand dominant and could use another left-handed hurler to balance it out. One route the Red Sox could consider pursuing that would make the team better and potentially even give them the best bullpen in baseball if everything shakes out well is inking a deal with free agent reliever Zack Britton.

The two-time All-Star has been with the New York Yankees since the 2018 season, but is a free now and could be signed if Boston were to offer him the right deal. Britton appeared in just three games in 2022 and is entering his age-35 season so a deal wouldn't be astronomical but he could make an immense impact in Boston.

Britton struggled in 2022 to the tune of a 5.89 ERA but had an ERA under 2.00 in 2019 and 2020. If he were to be able to recapture even some of that success in 2023, he would be a great option for Boston out of the bullpen.

With a team bullpen ERA of 4.59 in 2022, the Red Sox seemingly can only go up. Pairing Britton with Jansen would be a nightmare for opposing teams if both were to stay healthy throughout the season.

