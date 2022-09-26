Three Injured Red Sox Players On Precipice Of Return As Season Winds Down

The Boston Red Sox were among the most injury-riddled teams in Major League Baseball, a curse that has plagued them right through the final days of the season.

That said, there are a few injured players expected to jump back on the roster before the season comes to a close.

One of the three players set to return could be doing so for his final pair of starts in a Red Sox uniform, impending free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

"(Alex) Cora says Eovaldi will be activated during the upcoming series against the (Baltimore) Orioles and make two starts at Fenway before the end of the season," The Boston Globe's Alex Speier tweeted Monday.

Cora also said first baseman Eric Hosmer and Christian Arroyo are expected to return by the end of the week.

Hosmer has been battling a back injury that was expected to end his season, so this news came as somewhat of a surprise. It'll be interesting to see how the veteran first baseman fits into the lineup. Triston Casas is expected to get the majority of the work at first base as he continues to develop.

Hosmer would be a designated hitter candidate in normal circumstances, but it's assumed that J.D. Martinez would want to play in the majority of what could become his final games in a Red Sox uniform given his status as an impending free agent.

Arroyo has been missing time for a non-COVID-19-related illness and could come back at any point in the week, with Tuesday being thrown out as a realistic possibility. He'll help reinforce a middle infield that took a hit when Trevor Story went back on the injured list.

