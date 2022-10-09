Top 10 Fastest Players On Red Sox's Roster By Spring Speed

The Boston Red Sox were not the most fleet of foot during the 2022 season but there were 10 players that logged above average sprint speeds.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has pushed for more athleticism on the roster since returning to the team prior to the 2021 season, and continued to hammer the point in his end-of-season press conference when speaking on how the roster could be constructed next season.

The Red Sox did not have any of the fastest players in Major League Baseball, but did have some speed on the roster.

The average MLB sprint speed was 27 feet per second, with 30 ft/sec considered to be elite.

All data via Baseball Savant

Here are the fastest players on the Red Sox:

1. OF Jarren Duran -- 29.2 ft/sec

2. C Connor Wong -- 28.8 ft/sec

3. 1B/OF Franchy Cordero -- 28.6 ft/sec

4. 2B Trevor Story -- 28.5 ft/sec

5. INF Yu Chang -- 28.4 ft/sec

6. 1B Bobby Dalbec -- 28.3 ft/sec

7. OF Tommy Pham --27.9 ft/sec

8. SS Xander Bogaerts -- 27.9 ft/sec

9. INF/OF Christian Arroyo -- 27.8 ft/sec

10. OF Rob Refsnyder -- 27.1 ft/sec

The Red Sox do not have anyone near the top of the list of fastest sprint speeds, but three players cracked the top 100. As expected, Duran topped Boston's roster and ranked No. 40 overall.

The most surprising aspect of this list by far is the placement of catcher Connor Wong, who apparently is a legitimate speedster. Despite zero stolen bases at the MLB level (33 games) and just 32 in the minors (372 games), Wong ranked No. 70 in MLB sprint speed.

Franchy Cordero comes in at No. 96, which makes sense. The first baseman/outfielder is the baseball equivalent of a combine warrior. He's an off-the-charts specimen that doesn't have the skill to match his raw athleticism.

Trevor Story just missed the top 100, and the rest of the list is fairly standard. It's clear that Cora is begging Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom for more speed, especially with the new rules in place next season. The roster could boast a lot more speed next year.

More MLB: Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Primed To Make Splash Trade With Improved Depth