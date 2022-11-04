TopGolf Heads To Fenway Amid Announcement Of Massachusetts Location

Teeing off in Fenway has never been easier than it is this week as TopGolf Live opens its doors for the second straight year in the ballpark. From Nov. 4 to Nov. 9 TopGolf will be occupying Fenway’s right field roof deck, allowing golfers to launch balls onto the field.

Securing a tee box gives you and your friends an opportunity for a point-based competition, which is scored by hitting a ball onto one of the inflatable targets on the field. If golfing isn’t your forte, spectating tickets are also available for purchase to enjoy food and drinks.

I was lucky enough to be invited to the Opening Day festivities and had some of the most unique fun I could ever imagine. Not many people are able to hit baseballs in Fenway Park, and even fewer get to hit golf balls. I can certainly say it’s an opportunity you don’t want to miss, and I’m sad to see them leave next week.

Although TopGolf won’t be staying in Boston much longer, a massive announcement of Massachusetts’ first permanent location was announced Friday morning.

Construction of the new location is underway in Canton, Massachusetts and is scheduled to open in late 2023. After two extremely successful stints at Fenway in back-to-back years, it was clear that Bostonians deserve a TopGolf location of our own. The venue will include 90 hitting bays and boasts a robust menu of food and drinks.

