Skip to main content

TopGolf Heads To Fenway Amid Announcement Of Massachusetts Location

TopGolf Live returns to Boston with a big announcement

Teeing off in Fenway has never been easier than it is this week as TopGolf Live opens its doors for the second straight year in the ballpark. From Nov. 4 to Nov. 9 TopGolf will be occupying Fenway’s right field roof deck, allowing golfers to launch balls onto the field.

Securing a tee box gives you and your friends an opportunity for a point-based competition, which is scored by hitting a ball onto one of the inflatable targets on the field. If golfing isn’t your forte, spectating tickets are also available for purchase to enjoy food and drinks.  

I was lucky enough to be invited to the Opening Day festivities and had some of the most unique fun I could ever imagine. Not many people are able to hit baseballs in Fenway Park, and even fewer get to hit golf balls. I can certainly say it’s an opportunity you don’t want to miss, and I’m sad to see them leave next week.  

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Although TopGolf won’t be staying in Boston much longer, a massive announcement of Massachusetts’ first permanent location was announced Friday morning. 

Construction of the new location is underway in Canton, Massachusetts and is scheduled to open in late 2023. After two extremely successful stints at Fenway in back-to-back years, it was clear that Bostonians deserve a TopGolf location of our own. The venue will include 90 hitting bays and boasts a robust menu of food and drinks. 

More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly Have Two Free Agents They Are 'Determined' To Re-Sign

Fenway Park TopGolf Live Event
Boston Red Sox News

TopGolf Heads To Fenway Amid Announcement Of Massachusetts Location

By Stephen Mottram
Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Reportedly Have Two Free Agents They Are 'Determined' To Re-Sign

By Scott Neville
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage

By Scott Neville
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom
Boston Red Sox News

Top Pitcher On Market Could Become Available To Red Sox After Latest Report

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Put In Financial Bind By Chris Sale's Latest Contract Decision

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez
Boston Red Sox News

Pedro Martinez Details What Red Sox's Top Offseason Priority Should Be

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock
Boston Red Sox News

Pedro Martinez Gives His Opinion On Garrett Whitlock's Role For Next Season

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox News

Triston Casas' Knee Injury Appears To Be Worse Than Initially Speculated

By Scott Neville