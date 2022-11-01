Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

The latest member of the Boston Red Sox has elected free agency after being outrighted off of the 40-man roster.

"The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish off the major league roster," The Red Sox tweeted Monday. "He has elected to become a free agent. The club's 40-man roster is now at 39."

Danish started strong for Boston, joining the club as a replacement for an unvaccinated player in the Red Sox's first trip to Toronto in April, and ended up carving out a role for himself.

In his first 19 games, the 28-year-old went 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA, a near-perfect 21-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .205 batting average against across 24 innings of work.

That said, his 3.74 FIP in that span, combined with a disappointing end of the season and a lack of career pedigree made Danish expendable for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and company.

Danish finished his season with a 3-1 record, 5.13 ERA, 32-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .255 batting average against in 40 1/3 innings across 32 appearances.

The Red Sox need a complete retooling of the bullpen, which already is underway. Boston, somewhat surprisingly, outrighted right-hander Eduard Bazardo, who, like Danish, elected free agency over staying in the Red Sox organization outside of the 40-man roster.

The Red Sox grabbed right-hander Jake Reed in place of Bazardo from the Baltimore Orioles.

Danish's spot might be left open, as the Red Sox need to clear out room on the 40-man roster in order to protect prospects from the upcoming Rule-5 Draft.

Whether they leave the spot open or not, the recent moves indicate a willingness to rebuild the depth of the bullpen, which is a great sign for 2023 and beyond.

