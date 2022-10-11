Two Prominent Members Of 2018 Red Sox Team Left Off Of Dodgers NLDS Roster

Two members of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox received tough news Tuesday, as they were snubbed from the Los Angeles Dodgers' initial postseason roster.

Both David Price and Craig Kimbrel were left off of the Dodgers' 26-man roster for the National League Division Series after strong season-long campaigns.

Price was 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA, a 37-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .242 batting average against in 40 1/3 innings as a bullpen piece for Los Angeles. Despite putting together a great season, the 37-year-old did not crack the roster.

It has been rumored that the southpaw could retire at the end of the season, which would put a potential Hall of Fame career out to pasture in a disappointing fashion.

Kimbrel posted a 6-7 record with 22 saves in 27 opportunities, a 3.75 ERA, 72-to-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .227 BAA in 60 innings of work. The hard-throwing right-hander lost his closer role and has been working in the middle innings as of late due to some inconsistent play.

Most teams would still need to roll the dice on Kimbrel, but the Dodgers won 111 games and have plenty of talent to turn to.

Should the Dodgers advance, both players would be eligible to return for the National League Championship Series or World Series.

