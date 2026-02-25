Alex Bregman Delivers Another Brutal Blow to Red Sox Fans

The Boston Red Sox's infield is certainly going to look different on Opening Day than it did in 2025.

At this point last year, the debate around Boston was whether the Red Sox actually would roll with Alex Bregman at third base and move Rafael Devers to designated hitter in the process. This decision left second base open, which Kristian Campbell occupied for a short time before being demoted early in the summer.

Now, Bregman is a member of the Chicago Cubs and Devers is a member of the San Francisco Giants, and is prepared to play first base. What a difference a year makes. Bregman's departure led to a lot of drama throughout the offseason and the fanbase certainly was not happy with the organization for a time. While posting on Instagram on Tuesday, Bregman added a little salt to the wound by posting a photo with his former Boston teammate.

Look away, Boston fans

The Red Sox are in a good place right now and should be able to contend behind the strength of their explosive starting rotation. On top of the hurlers, Boston has guys like Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, Willson Contreras, Caleb Durbin, Marcelo Mayer and Trevor Story, among others. This is a team that is going to be good in 2026, but still, seeing what could've been obviously stings.

Imagine if the Red Sox communicated with Devers earlier about the possibility of switching positions and avoided the drama altogether? Or, what if Devers had simply moved to DH or first base without public drama in general? Or if the Red Sox could've re-signed Bregman? There are a million variables. Fortunately, Boston still looks really good on paper, but still, hindsight is always 20-20.

Things didn't necessarily need to shake out the way they did over the last year. Imagine if Bregman shifted to second base and Devers played third as rumors pointed to before the third baseman even came to town? Again, it's easy to get caught up in what could've been.

Boston is going to be alright, but the photo doesn't help.