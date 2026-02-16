Red Sox Boss Sends Telling Message About Rafael Devers

The Boston Red Sox completed one of the most shocking mid-season trades in recent memory this past summer when the organization traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

Devers is a great player. There's no denying that fact. Devers is a three-time All-Star and has hit 27 or more homers in each of the last five seasons. He is just 29 years old and is on a long-term deal, but clearly the issues between the infielder and the organization were too much to overcome last season. Boston traded him to San Francisco in a deal that brought back guys who have already been traded again, including Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and James Tibbs III.

It's unfortunate how things worked out. Devers was someone who was expected to be the long-term face of the franchise, but the train went off the tracks. All of these months later, it's still clear that the deal is a sore subject. On Sunday, Red Sox chairman Tom Werner spoke to the media about various topics, including the Devers trade.

The Red Sox boss opened up

Oct 28, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred (left) presents Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner with the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I don’t like to speak ill of any player. I’d like to say that he’s a wonderful person,” Werner said. “But, of course, when we had an injury at first base [to Triston Casas] his unwillingness to play that position was extremely discouraging. ... “It was a discouraging episode. Just pick up a glove.”

Devers was a homegrown star in Boston and won a World Series title. It's tough how the situation played out. On one hand, more communication between the team and Devers would've been nice last offseason as the club pursued Alex Bregman and clearly wanted to roll with Kristian Campbell at second base. While this is true, the drama that came from it was a lot. Devers and Bregman in the same lineup were lethal for a time. Also, clearly he was capable of playing first base, seeing how he quickly said after going to San Francisco he was willing to play the spot.

