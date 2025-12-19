How Red Sox Are Viewed In Kazuma Okamoto Sweepstakes

The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of at least one or hopefully two power bats before the offseason comes to a close.

Now, there are still a few months to go until Spring Training gets here. It won't kick off until February. Last offseason, the Red Sox didn't land Alex Bregman until just before in February. Without a qualifying offer attached ot him, it doesn't seem likely right now that that strategy of just waiting, and waiting, and waiting will warrant the same level of success.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

There's competition out there on the market right now for Boston and the vibes are low around the fanbase. The Red Sox missed on Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber and have not done anything in free agency. That is not an exaggeration. Actually nothing so far in free agency. For a team that talked so openly about adding bats, that's a bit surprising. But the market hasn't fully thawed yet so it's too early to fully judge the organization.

Boston needs to get moving

On Friday, Jen McCaffrey shared an intriguing, in-depth look at the Bregman market. While discussing potential options if Boston doesn't land Bregman, one nugget that stood out is that she said there has been "little traction" with Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto.

"Japanese free agent Kazuma Okamoto, a corner infielder, turns 30 in June. There has been little traction in the Red Sox being tied to Okamoto, but he’s a right-handed hitter with strong power numbers. The Athletic projects him to sign a four-year, $78.5 million deal...

"Other choices remain, but Bregman is the No. 1 option. The longer the Red Sox wait, the more difficult the situation will get."

Okamoto has been another guy linked to Boston this offseason in speculation. Frankly, it seems like every big free agent has. Regardless, Okamoto would be an intriguing fit. He had 277 homers in 11 professional seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball with the Yomiuri Giants. From 2018 through 2023, he never hit fewer than 30 long balls.

Okamoto is interesting because he can play either corner infield position, although first base is a more likely fit. He definitely shouldn't be a priority for Boston, but more of a secondary fit if the club got Bregman. But, it doesn't sound like the market has broken that way so far.

More MLB: Michael King's Padres Deal Is Actually Positive For Red Sox Fans