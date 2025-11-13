Craig Breslow Drops Most Encouraging Offseason Quote Yet For Red Sox Fans

Every Boston Red Sox fan lives in fear of offseason inaction.

It's what the Red Sox dealt with for five years, essentially from the first moment after Mookie Betts got traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers (with whom he's now won three World Series rings). Last offseason was a refreshing break, but the fear that the Red Sox could go back to not spending, especially as it pertains to losing Alex Bregman, is omnipresent.

But even if Bregman returns, the Red Sox still need more thump. They were 23rd in home runs after the Rafael Devers trade, a stat that can't be hammered home often enough. Counting on Trevor Story to lead the team in home runs is not a winning formula.

Could Red Sox sign two big bats?

Therefore, any sign that the Red Sox could sign two power hitters is a good sign, and on Wednesday, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow delivered at least a lukewarm endorsement to the idea.

Speaking at the Major League Baseball general managers' meetings in Las Vegas, Breslow was asked directly about the possibility of adding two big bats to the lineup.

“We could,” Breslow said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I think we’re going to be open to every conceivable path to improving the team. Specifically what that looks like or who the names are that fill those roles, I think we’ll see how the offseason plays out.”

The Red Sox don't have an excuse not to spend, because they originally greenlit two more years of Bregman at $40 million per year while Devers was still on the roster. One can say extending Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony may have eaten into some of those savings a tiny bit, but at a minimum, the Red Sox should be able to add about $50 million to the payroll, which could enough to sign two impact bats.

Obviously, Breslow isn't saying anything will happen. But we've seen a bit of a tone change from him since the season ended. He's still leaving his options open, as usual, but there seems to be more of a declarative notion that the Red Sox are going after big fish only.

Sadly, time is the only way to learn what that means when it comes to ink on paper.

