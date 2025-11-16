Dodgers Named Blockbuster Trade Fit For Red Sox $7.7 Million All-Star

During this critical offseason, the Boston Red Sox will need to be willing to consider any and all prospective trade partners.

The main trades on the table would appear to be acquiring a surefire No. 2 starter and trading away an outfielder to improve another part of the roster. Clearly, those two moves could happen in the same trade, but it's also possible they could be separate transactions.

Trading with the Los Angeles Dodgers is a sore subject for Red Sox fans (yes, Mookie Betts has three rings in a Dodgers uniform now). Would they ever consider doing it again?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Dodgers suggested as Jarren Duran destination

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a double during the sixth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

With the Dodgers in need of outfield help this offseason, one writer believes Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran could pique LA's interest.

On Saturday, Conor Roche of Boston.com named the Dodgers among a group of prospective trade suitors for Duran, who is the consensus pick these days for most likely Red Sox outfielder on the move.

"The Dodgers need some outfield help as Betts is now a full-time shortstop," Roche wrote. "They’re also rumored to be among the favorites to land (Kyle) Tucker. So, any Duran-to-Los Angeles deal might have to wait until Tucker picks his new home.

"There aren’t many players on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster that would make sense to give up for Duran while also filling a need for the Red Sox. Second baseman Hyeseong Kim would be a positional fit, but would the Dodgers want to give up on the 26-year-old after his rookie season?

To counter Roche's last point, the Dodgers also have big-league-ready pitching that they easily could afford to give up in trades, and in particular, Justin Wrobleski and River Ryan would be enticing names for the Red Sox to pursue -- if they don't have too much scar tissue built up from the failed Dustin May deal at this year's trade deadline.

In Craig Breslow's dream world, Duran would likely be part of the package to acquire someone like the Minnesota Twins' Joe Ryan, who Boston could instantly count on to pitch Game 2 of a playoff series. But depending on what offers are out there, the Dodgers aren't a fit to rule out.

More MLB: Red Sox Mulling Interesting Kristian Campbell Move After Tough Season