Red Sox Insider Shuts Down One Second Base Solution

Who will be manning second base when the Boston Red Sox take the field on Opening Day to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season against the Cincinnati Reds?

Marcelo Mayer has been someone to watch for both second base and third base, although The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported there is a preference for the young infielder to play third base. So, what about second base? ESPN's Buster Olney threw out the idea of a platoon with David Hamilton and Romy González on X. The club also has been linked to a handful of trade candidates as well.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The offseason is just about over and as options have come off the table, one guy who has gotten a bit of buzz has been Kristian Campbell. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that Campbell already is down in Fort Myers getting ready for Spring Training and noted that he has gotten defensive work in the outfield and at second base. Campbell was the club's second baseman to kick off the 2025 season, which kept Alex Bregman at third base and moved Rafael Devers to designated hitter.

Where will Kristian Campbell be in 2026?

Jun 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) hits a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Despite the hole at second base, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo noted on X that he believes Campbell is more likely to begin the 2026 season in the outfield in Triple-A, rather than at second base for Boston.

"The Red Sox feel like they did Campbell something of a disservice by shoehorning him into the 2B position based on need last year and have preached the importance of 'Let's put him in the OF, let his athleticism take over, remove a variable and let him rake,'" Cotillo wrote on X. "To that end, pulling the rug on that and ... shoehorning him into the 2B position based on need again ... just doesn't seem like the smart thing to do (or what they'll do). I'd guess Opening Day WooSox outfield over Opening Day Red Sox infield."

With the way the 2025 season went for Campbell, this would likely be for the best. Campbell as a rookie bounced around between second base and the outfield and even worked out at first base for a bit. It's a lot to transition to the big leagues. It's even more difficult when you're all over the place defensively.

The Red Sox went through this last season. If he explodes in Spring Training, that's one thing. But with the way things stand right now, starting in Triple-A would be for the best.

More MLB: Red Sox Not Done After Jordan Hicks Trade, Per Insider