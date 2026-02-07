Red Sox Land 24-Year-Old Having Roller Coaster Offseason

The Boston Red Sox struck once again in the infield market on Friday.

Boston picked up Isiah Kiner-Falefa in free agency on a big league deal and Brendan Rodgers on a minor league deal. On Friday, the Red Sox continued the trend and claimed infielder Tsung-Che Cheng, as shared by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.

"For the third time this week, the Red Sox have added an infielder to their organization," McAdam wrote. "The Red Sox on Friday claimed Tsung-Che Cheng on waivers from the Washington Nationals. Cheng, from Taiwan, had been in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization for a number of years and made his major league debut last season, appearing in three games.

The Red Sox made another move

Apr 9, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng (71) warms up before making his major league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"He spent much of last year at Triple A Indianapolis where he slashed .209/.307/.271 with one homer and 18 stolen bases in 107 games. Since the end of the season, Cheng, 24 has been on the waiver merry-go-round, claimed on waivers by four different teams. In early January, he was claimed by the Tampa Bay. Weeks later, the New York Mets claimed him, and late last month, so did the Nationals."

It's been a crazy offseason for Cheng, there's no other way around it. This is a guy who has been with the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals. Now, he's coming to Boston.

He's just 24 years old and slashed .207/.305/.267 with one homer and 36 RBIs in 110 games down in the minors in 2025. He also made his big league debut with the Pirates.

With Spring Training just a few days away and the World Baseball Classic coming up as well, expect to see even more minor league deals as teams look to stockpile with depth in the meantime. This is a deal that doesn't move the needle on paper, but does give the Red Sox another minor league depth option for Spring Training. You can't go wrong there.

