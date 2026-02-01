Red Sox Rival Emerges For Boston Fan-Favorite Lucas Giolito

February is here and that means that baseball is on the way.

Spring Training will kick off across baseball this month in the coming days. Finally, we can say days and not months. It's been a long offseason, but baseball is just about back. Over the next week or so, we should see a flurry of signings across the league as players attempt to latch on with clubs for Spring Training.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

For the Boston Red Sox, this included reportedly signing veteran catcher Matt Thaiss on Saturday, per Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com. There are plenty of other players available right now, including old friend Lucas Giolito, who was with the organization over the last two seasons.

The former Red Sox starter is available

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Giolito had a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts last season for Boston. If the club didn't have a surplus of pitching now, he'd be a great guy to bring back. But the Red Sox are loaded with arms and seemingly don't have space. It sounds like another team in the American League East may, though. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Baltimore Orioles are "seriously considering" Giolito along with other hurlers, including Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen.

“(Framber) Valdez has been in talks with the Orioles for months but they’re also seriously considering Zac Gallen, Lucas Giolito and others," Heyman wrote.

For Boston, the best-case scenario would be Giolito landing outside of the division. For example, the Detroit Tigers have been linked to the former All-Star as well. Boston has arguably the best starting rotation in baseball on paper right now, but if Giolito were to land back in the division, it would make a tough division even tougher. Baltimore won just 75 games in 2025, and yet it has landed Pete Alonso, Ryan Helsley and Shane Baz, among others.

It's been an arms race in the American League this offseason. Hopefully, Giolito lands his next job soon. But hopefully, it's outside of the AL East.

More MLB: Red Sox Sign 30-Year-Old Catcher With AL East Experience