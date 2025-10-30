Mets Star Pete Alonso Linked To Red Sox But It's Complicated
Over the next few months, it's going to be talked about over and over how the Boston Red Sox need some more pop in the middle of the lineup because they desperately do.
Adding another high-end slugger and a No. 2 starting pitcher could be the difference between sneaking into the playoffs and ending up where the Toronto Blue Jays are right now. Boston's window is opening, but it needs more. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden shared a column this week where he highlighted the top 50 players heading to free agency. Unsurprisingly, he mentioned Boston as a fit for a handful of them, including a few sluggers.
In total, Bowden listed the Red Sox among the "best team fits" for 13 of the 50 players. One player that stands out -- and continues to be a point of speculation across baseball -- is Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.
"Alonso became the Mets’ all-time home run leader this year (he’s now at 264) and he put together a nice rebound season after a down 2024, hitting 38 bombs and leading the National League with 41 doubles. He is beloved in Queens, and the feeling is mutual. The Mets were not willing to give him a long-term contract last offseason, and if they don’t change their tune this time around, they’ll probably lose him.
Red Sox should consider Pete Alonso but he isn't a must
"Alonso has belted 37 or more homers in each of the last five seasons and although he’s a below-average defender at first base, he works at it and he’s durable, having played all 162 games in each of the past two seasons. Alonso has a player option worth $24 million he’s expected to decline. He made $30 million in 2025. Best team fits: Mets, Phillies, Red Sox, Mariners, Rangers. Contract prediction: 6-years, $182 million."
Alonso is the type of superstar slugger that would help the Red Sox's offense get closer to where it needs to be. He hasn't hit fewer than 34 home runs in a season since the 2020 COVID-shortened campaign. That's the only season of his seven-year career he has hit below 34 homers as well. He's never had fewer than 88 RBIs in a season as well, aside from 2020. In three of the last four seasons, Alonso has tallied at least 118 RBIs as well.
In short, Alonso is someone that should be considered. His name has been linked to Boston enough already for it to be clear that he could help. But, the club has uncertainties that need to be worked out. First and foremost, is Alex Bregman going to stay? He should be the priority after the year he just had in Boston. Is Triston Casas close to healthy? That could impact whether the Red Sox even need a first baseman. Also, what will the club do with Masataka Yoshida? His role in Boston has been murky, to say the least. He has two more years left on his deal and seems to be pretty anchored to the DH spot.
If the Red Sox were to move on from him, then that would open the DH spot up and then it could make even more sense to target Alonso, regardless of what's going on with Casas in that scenario.
Also, another important variable at play here is the fact that the Mets have more money than anyone else and Alonso is a homegrown star over there in New York. They went through this song and dance last offseason only for him to end up back in New York on a prove-it deal. He certainly proved it, but the Mets realistically could make an offer no one else could.
All in all, it's not just an easy decision. From a pure offensive standpoint, he would give Boston what it needs. But, the other variables need to be worked out first.