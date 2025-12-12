Red Sox Could Face Mets Challenge For Alex Bregman After Pete Alonso News

Major League Baseball certainly has yet to experience the full chain of events that will result from Pete Alonso signing with the Baltimore Orioles.

One can make an excellent case that the Boston Red Sox should have gone harder after Alonso. But the fact was that the New York Mets had him in-house, and didn't even wind up making an offer (reportedly) to their five-time All-Star first baseman.

What's done is done, though, and both teams need to move on. Could the Mets' perceived failure to land Alonso actually come somewhat at the Red Sox's expense?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers believes that's just what the Mets need to do.

Will Mets push for Bregman with Alonso gone?

On Thursday, Rogers urged the Mets to go after Red Sox free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, a three-time All-Star known for his culture-building impact in addition to his stellar two-way play on the diamond.

"Sign Bregman," wrote Rogers. "Put a winner in the clubhouse who can hit some home runs to make up for the loss of Alonso. Instantly, the vibe in the room will change and perhaps their fortunes on the field will as well. It worked in Boston, and he didn't even play a full season due to injury."

Part of the Mets' concern about keeping Alonso seemed to be a defensive one, as New York's team defense was one of the worst in the sport last season. Shifting Mark Vientos to first base and bringing in Bregman, a superior defender at third base, could be New York's preferred infield alignment.

Early on in the Bregman sweepstakes, the Mets haven't been a team often discussed, but the landscape could certainly be changing. Maybe they always thought Alonso would leave and that this changes nothing, but maybe they were surprised by Alonso's market and will now be spurred to action.

Red Sox fans should keep their eyes open in the coming days to see if any more smoke about the Mets pursuing Bregman emerges. Maybe New York truly isn't in a spending mood this offseason, but when owner Steve Cohen has set his mind to signing certain players, he's shown he doesn't typically lose.

More MLB: Intriguing Red Sox, Mets Trade Rumor Emerges After Pete Alonso News